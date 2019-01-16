1 person dead, another critically injured in tractor-trailer crash near Miccosukee casino

A T-bone crash between two tractor trailers Wednesday evening in southwest Miami-Dade left one woman dead, a man critically injured and fruit from one of the truck’s hauls sprayed across the intersection.
The accident happened just before 7 p.m. at Krome Avenue and Southwest Eighth Street near the Miccosukee Resort & Gaming resort.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, one truck was heading south and the other was headed north on Krome Avenue, when the truck heading north attempted to make a left turn to head west on Southwest Eighth Street.
The truck heading south then crashed into the trailer part of the truck trying to turn, said Alex Camacho, a spokesman for FHP.
The driver of the southbound truck was taken by helicopter to Kendall Regional Hospital. The female passenger died in the truck, Camacho said. The other driver was not injured.
One of the trucks was hauling fruits, which spilled all over the roadway.
Krome Avenue was shut down from Kendall Drive to Okeechobee Road and Southwest Eighth Street from Krome Avenue to 157th Avenue.
Comments