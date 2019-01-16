Brush fire burns in Southwest Miami-Dade threatening at least one structure

A brush fire in Southwest Miami-Dade sent billowing smoke into the air Monday and threatened at least one structure, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said.
Crews were called just after 3 p.m. to the area of Southwest 136th Street and Southwest 187th Avenue, west of Krome Avenue.
Helen Avendano, a spokeswoman for the department, said by 6 p.m. the fire was contained, but not out. Florida Forest Service was called for assistance.
She said crews were trying to stop the flames from burning a building.
It was not known what started the fire or how many acres had burned.
