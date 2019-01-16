Miami-Dade County

Brush fire burns in Southwest Miami-Dade threatening at least one structure

By Carli Teproff

January 16, 2019 06:56 PM

Brush fire at Krome Avenue and Southwest 120th Street.
Brush fire at Krome Avenue and Southwest 120th Street. Courtesy WSVN WSVN
Brush fire at Krome Avenue and Southwest 120th Street. Courtesy WSVN WSVN

A brush fire in Southwest Miami-Dade sent billowing smoke into the air Monday and threatened at least one structure, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said.

Crews were called just after 3 p.m. to the area of Southwest 136th Street and Southwest 187th Avenue, west of Krome Avenue.

Helen Avendano, a spokeswoman for the department, said by 6 p.m. the fire was contained, but not out. Florida Forest Service was called for assistance.

She said crews were trying to stop the flames from burning a building.

It was not known what started the fire or how many acres had burned.

Carli Teproff

Carli Teproff grew up in Northeast Miami-Dade and graduated from Florida International University in 2003. She became a full-time reporter for the Miami Herald in 2005 and now covers breaking news.

  Comments  