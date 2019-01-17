El Nuevo Herald among newsrooms selected for national Report for America program

El Nuevo Herald is among dozens of news outlets from across the United States selected to take part in Report for America, a national service program that places talented emerging journalists in local newsrooms to help bolster coverage of under-covered topics and communities.
As the gateway to the Americas, the South Florida population is in constant flux. Miami-Dade has one of largest foreign-born populations in the nation, with a majority emigrating from Spanish-speaking nations. The last decade has seen a tremendous increase in the number of ethnic groups adopting Miami-Dade as their new home, including emigrants from Venezuela, Colombia, Nicaragua, Mexico, Honduras and across the Caribbean.
“We’re delighted to take part in such an important program,” said Aminda Marqués Gonzalez, executive editor of el Nuevo Herald and the Miami Herald. “The RFA correspondent will help us broaden our coverage of Spanish-speaking communities.”
Report for America is a donor-financed nonprofit that funds half the cost of yearlong reporting fellowships in newsrooms across the country. The Miami position is expected to be filled by the summer.
El Nuevo Herald is among eight McClatchy-owned newsrooms that will take part in this year’s program. The others include: Lexington Herald-Leader in Kentucky; The Charlotte Observer and The News & Observer in North Carolina; and The Sacramento Bee, The Fresno Bee and The Modesto Bee in California.
Overall, the 2019 national reporting corps spans 26 states and U.S. territories. Other recipients include Centro de Periodismo Investigativo, a highly-regarded nonprofit watchdog group in Puerto Rico; the Forum of Fargo-Moorhead in North Dakota; the Cincinnati Enquirer and the Associated Press. Among the 60 reporting positions, 18 will be placed in non-profit organizations, three in weeklies, seven in public radio stations and more than two dozen in newspapers.
