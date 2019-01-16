Negotiations can begin on Miami MLS stadium deal after ethics question answered

Let the negotiations begin.
Miami administrators will now begin hashing out the details of a 99-year lease with Jorge Mas, chairman of infrastructure giant MasTec and one of the investors in the Miami’s upcoming Major League Soccer expansion team, after Miami-Dade ethics officials gave the city the green light Wednesday. The county ethics commission sent a letter to the city Wednesday morning advising the the issue regarding lobbyists’ registrations had been resolved.
Jose Arrojo, executive director of the Miami-Dade Commission on Ethics and Public Trust, confirmed that lobbyists involved in the soccer stadium deal had fulfilled their registration requirement in a letter to Miami City Attorney Victoria Mendez. The complaint remains open, but the city can begin negotiating the lease under the broad terms approved by voters in the November referendum.
Now the city will negotiate with a company that is solely owned by Mas, a fact first reported by the Miami Herald last week. The disclosure revealed that Mas was the sole owner of the the corporation formed to negotiate the lease, Miami Freedom Park LLC — the company listed on the November ballot question. David Beckham, the soccer star and longtime face of the effort to bring MLS to Miami, is not listed as a principal in the business entity that would hold the lease of Melreese.
Beckham, Sprint chairman Marcelo Claure, SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son and Mas’ brother, Jose Mas, all own stakes in a different corporation that owns the rights to field an MLS team in Miami, Miami Beckham United LLC. Under MLS’ structure, the league owns the teams and investor groups own the rights to operate teams.
On Wednesday, an attorney representing Mas told the Herald that Mas is contractually bound to include Beckham and the investors in the MLS team in the ownership of Miami Freedom Park later on. Attorney Richard Perez said Mas’ sole ownership of Miami Freedom Park LLC was a “corporate formality” and that Mas will be required to share opportunities such as the Freedom Park deal with his MLS partners.
City Manager Emilio Gonzalez and his staff plan to work with Mas on a document that will outline the terms under which Melreese golf course, located on 131 acres of public land next to Miami International Airport, will be radically transformed into Miami Freedom Park — a $1 billion private development that would include a 25,000 seat stadium in a 10-acre corner of the property that would serve as home to Club Internacional de Fútbol de Miami, or Inter Miami.
Last year, in the run-up to a ballot question asking voters to endorse the framework of a lease, lobbyists and principals behind the soccer team failed to disclose the ownership of the company who would lease 73 acres of the property to a private group for a soccer stadium, soccer fields, and commercial complex of hotels, retail and office space. The group has pledged to redevelop a portion of the land into a 58-acre public park.
Those disclosures were made late last week after pressure from the ethics commission and the city — disclosures that are legally required for everyone who registers to lobby but do not appear to be enforced in the city. Officials from the soccer group insisted they were being treated unfairly.
Multiple Miami commissioners and administrators did not know the distinction between corporations involved in the proposal when a majority of the commission voted to hold the referendum, which passed with 60 percent approval in November.
The lack of clarity on who owns what upset Commissioner Manolo Reyes, who along with Commissioner Willy Gort voted against putting the question on the ballot. Reyes told the Herald Tuesday he was under the impression that Beckham, Son and Claure were all partners on the whole deal, including the development of the city’s real estate.
“That’s why I voted against it. There was no transparency,” Reyes said.
Reyes emphasized that Beckham himself was a high-profile advocate at City Hall in July when commissioners were considering holding the referendum.
Reyes echoed David Winker, the Miami resident and attorney who filed a complaint with the ethics commission over the lobbyist registration issue. Winker maintained that not disclosing the ownership structure of the group doing business with the city left the public in the dark about who’s behind a massive lease of public land.
Making a deal
The commercial aspect of the deal has drawn criticism that the soccer group is now in position to get a sweetheart real estate deal from the city — a low price for land for an office park, hotel, and retail complex that happens to have a stadium. Mas has countered that the proposed rent structure is fair and based on two independent appraisals of land that is contaminated. Voters approved a rent plan that entitles the city to either the fair market value of an annual lease as determined by two independent appraisers ($3.6 million annually), or 5 percent of gross rent revenue collected from tenants at the site.
Mas would also be on the hook for an estimated $44 million in city, county and state taxes, and he has pledged to cover the cost of environmental remediation — Melreese was built on land where the city used to dump ash from an old municipal incinerator. He also has pledged to pay for every penny of infrastructure work required to prepare the site for development. This includes underground infrastructure, utility work, road improvements and a pedestrian bridge over the Tamiami Canal to connect the park to the Miami Intermodal Center.
On Wednesday, Gonzalez, the city manager, said he expects to hold Mas to his word and to see the overall monetary benefit to the city “increase substantially” by the end of the negotiation.
“My expectation is the Mas group is going to pay for everything,” Gonzalez said. “If at any point the soccer team comes back to the city and says they need $10 million for whatever, it’s a deal breaker. It has to be a deal breaker.”
Gonzalez also said he was not aware that Mas was the sole owner of the corporation that would hold the lease, saying he always understood Mas to be the representative for the group that owns rights to Inter Miami.
Commissioner Joe Carollo has also stated he expects a lot more more money to the city before a deal is signed. Speaking on Spanish-language radio station Actualidad 1040, Carollo told journalists Wednesday he also was not aware of the ownership structure, but he was more concerned about the financial terms of the lease so taxpayers get a good deal for public land.
Gonzalez said the city is considering hiring a consultant to assist city administrators with the negotiation.
