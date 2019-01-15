Forum will tackle how to counter anti-Israel movements

With anti-Israel movements sprouting up around the world, the ADL and the Jewish Community Relations Council of the Greater Miami Jewish Federation have teamed up to offer a forum on how to counter such actions.
The community-wide forum, which also has support from the Jewish Federation of Broward County, will be held from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Temple Beth Sholom, 4144 Chase Ave. in Miami Beach.
The forum, dubbed “The Movement to Delegitimize Israel – Current State-of-Play of Boycotts, Divestments & Sanctions,” is $18, but free for students with ID.
The keynote speaker will be Gidi Grinstein, founder and president of the Reut Group, a nonpartisan and nonprofit policy think tank in Tel Aviv. The forum will also include breakout sessions tackling topics including silencing on campus, economic warfare and media distortions.
RSVP is required to attend. Call 786-866-8486 or email lmiller@gmjf.org for information.
