Miami-Dade County

Police issue a real hoax warning about a fake hoax warning involving MS-13 and rape

By David J. Neal

January 13, 2019 11:41 AM

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.
By
Up Next
Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.
By

There’s no Miami-Dade police warning about MS-13 schemes using lost children to lure women into gang rapes, Miami-Dade police say.

A Sunday morning tweet from Miami-Dade police addresses an old national viral hoax localized with the Miami-Dade County logo in emails and social media posts. Of course, like most such scams, there’s a big sign this is a fake, fake, fake, fake. In this one, the top of the email or post declares it’s a “Miami-Dade County Sheriffs Department Warning...”

Miami-Dade still doesn’t have a sheriff.

“We have no intelligence that would support its contents,” Miami-Dade police Tweeted of the warning.

Hoax-Slayer.net debunked this fake warning in 2017 and even included the Miami-Dade County version. Snopes.com said the hoax goes all the way back to 2005.

Related stories from Miami Herald

David J. Neal

Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.

  Comments  