Man runs onto Palmetto Expressway and is hit by a car. Only one northbound lane open.

By Howard Cohen

January 11, 2019 11:15 AM

Traffic is backed up as all lanes but one were closed on northbound SR 826 and 58th Street Friday morning, Jan. 11, 2019, after a man ran out onto the road. Three vehicles may have been involved and traffic is seen backed up at Northwest 36th Street.
The Palmetto Expressway near Northwest 58th Street in Doral has only one functioning lane Friday morning after a man reportedly ran into traffic around 9:30 a.m. and was hit by a car.

According to Florida Highway Patrol’s Lt. Alejandro Camacho, three vehicles may be involved.

“The pedestrian is in critical condition at Ryder Trauma Center,” he said. And “only one lane is flowing at this time on northbound State Road 826.”

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

