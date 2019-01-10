Miami-Dade County

Miami-Dade school bus ‘attacked,’ officials say. Special needs kids were on board

By Monique O. Madan

January 10, 2019 05:04 PM

C.M. GUERRERO cmguerrero@elnuevoherald.com
A school bus was hit by an object as it transported special needs students home from Miami Central Senior High School Thursday afternoon, school officials said.

Miami-Dade police said it could have possibly been a pellet, however, that has yet to be confirmed by detectives. Eight students were on board, including a wheelchair-bound student, school officials said.

“Glass from a window shattered and landed on a student,” said Jackie Calzadilla, a Miami-Dade County Schools spokeswoman. “Student was evaluated by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue for injuries and was released back to M-DCPS’ Department of Transportation; no reported injuries.”

Police said the incident happened at 2:41 p.m. in the area of Northwest 72nd Street and 19th Avenue. The bus continued its route once the scene was cleared.

“I am deeply disturbed by this cowardly and irresponsible attack, which could have had catastrophic consequences,” wrote school Superintendent Alberto Carvalho on Twitter. [Miami-Dade County Public Schools] will work with authorities to fully investigate this despicable act.”

Monique O. Madan

