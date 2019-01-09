Venezuelans in Miami call for global protests to denounce new term for Maduro

Venezuelan opponent in exile Freddy Solórzano, right, talks during a press conference Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, at Doral’s Tropico Restaurant. They announced scheduled worldwide protests Thursday against President Nicolas Maduro’s second term as Venezuelan president. Maduro is being sworn in as president on Thursday. DAVID SANTIAGO dsantiago@miamiherald.com