Volunteer at Jungle Island injured by orangutan, park says

An experienced volunteer at Jungle Island suffered a non-life-threatening injury Wednesday while working with an orangutan, according to Jungle Island.
The incident happened at the theme park, 1111 Parrot Jungle Trail, at about 3 p.m.
“The internal emergency response team at Jungle Island and primate keepers were swift to respond to the aid of the volunteer,” the park said in a statement.
The volunteer was working as part of the park’s orangutan enrichment program.
Miami Fire Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll said the department responded to “reports of an animal bite” at Jungle Island and that an adult female was taken to the hospital.
“We are still reviewing what happened,” said Christopher Gould, managing director of Jungle Island.
No other information was immediately available.
