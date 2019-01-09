Miami-Dade County

Volunteer at Jungle Island injured by orangutan, park says

By Carli Teproff

January 09, 2019 04:57 PM

A volunteer was injured by an orangutan Jan. 9, 2019, at Jungle Island. Pictured, Peanut, a cancer survivor, visited with blood cancer survivors in 2014. It was not immediately clear which of the park’s orangutans was involved in the incident.
An experienced volunteer at Jungle Island suffered a non-life-threatening injury Wednesday while working with an orangutan, according to Jungle Island.

The incident happened at the theme park, 1111 Parrot Jungle Trail, at about 3 p.m.

“The internal emergency response team at Jungle Island and primate keepers were swift to respond to the aid of the volunteer,” the park said in a statement.

The volunteer was working as part of the park’s orangutan enrichment program.

Miami Fire Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll said the department responded to “reports of an animal bite” at Jungle Island and that an adult female was taken to the hospital.

“We are still reviewing what happened,” said Christopher Gould, managing director of Jungle Island.

No other information was immediately available.

