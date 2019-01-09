Man released from a hospital Jan. 2 hasn’t been seen since. Cops want your help

Jose Bautista has 63 years of life experience, fluency in Spanish, high blood pressure and memory loss. And he hasn’t been seen since being released from Jackson Memorial Hospital on Jan. 2.
Miami-Dade police want the public’s help finding Bautista.
He stands five-foot-two, 128 pounds and was wearing a red shirt and blue jeans.
Anyone who knows anything about Bautista’s whereabouts can call Miami-Dade police special victims bureau/missing persons squad at 305-715-3300 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).
