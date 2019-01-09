Miami-Dade County

Man released from a hospital Jan. 2 hasn’t been seen since. Cops want your help

By David J. Neal

January 09, 2019 11:50 AM

Jose Bautista
Jose Bautista Miami-Dade Police Department
Jose Bautista Miami-Dade Police Department

Jose Bautista has 63 years of life experience, fluency in Spanish, high blood pressure and memory loss. And he hasn’t been seen since being released from Jackson Memorial Hospital on Jan. 2.

Miami-Dade police want the public’s help finding Bautista.

He stands five-foot-two, 128 pounds and was wearing a red shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone who knows anything about Bautista’s whereabouts can call Miami-Dade police special victims bureau/missing persons squad at 305-715-3300 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

David J. Neal

Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.

