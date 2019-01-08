Trooper injured after driver who was texting crashed into him set to return to work

Injured Trooper Carlos Rosario, center, appeared at a May 2017 press conference at Ryder Trauma Center with Captain Ellert R. Collado, left, his wife Ana Rosario, and behind them, from left, Sgt. Henry Rodriguez, Lt. Alvaro Feola, and Trooper Roberto Perez. Roberto Koltun rkoltun@miamiherald.com