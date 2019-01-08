Miami-Dade County

Trooper injured after driver who was texting crashed into him set to return to work

By Carli Teproff

January 08, 2019 09:47 PM

Injured Trooper Carlos Rosario, center, appeared at a May 2017 press conference at Ryder Trauma Center with Captain Ellert R. Collado, left, his wife Ana Rosario, and behind them, from left, Sgt. Henry Rodriguez, Lt. Alvaro Feola, and Trooper Roberto Perez.
A trooper who was critically injured when a driver lost control and slammed into him on the side of a highway nearly two years ago has made a full recovery and is expected to return to work Wednesday.

Trooper Carlos Rosario was conducting a speed detail on the shoulder of the Dolphin Expressway at 107th Avenue March 17, 2017, when he was hit.

The 12-year veteran, who was thrown about 30 feet, was taken by helicopter to Ryder Trauma Center and treated for injuries to his face, spine and lower extremities.

Shortly after the accident, friends, family and members of the law enforcement community rallied to raise nearly $80,000 for the trooper through a GoFundMe account.

The Florida Highway Patrol later arrested driver Hugo Olivares and charged him with reckless driving after they say he was texting when he lost control. Olivares has since pleaded guilty and was placed on five years of probation.

