Miami-Dade County

Miami police officer crashes cruiser through a storage building

By David J. Neal

January 08, 2019 07:33 AM

A Miami police officer was conscious and sitting upright as she was taken to the hospital Monday night after crashing her cruiser into the side of a storage facility.
After the crash, the east wall of U-Haul Moving and Storage, 5341 NW Seventh Ave., had a Miami police cruiser’s back end sticking out of it.

“We understand the police officer was responding to a call, possibly trying to avoid another vehicle,” Miami Fire Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll said.

“She was able to open up her door. She was actually inside the building. She made her way to the front door and she was met by several concerned coworkers.”

