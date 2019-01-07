Julio González Rebull, notable Bay of Pigs veteran and staunch Castro foe, dies at 82

Julio González Rebull, who was 23 when as a member of Brigade 2506, he and about 1,200 Cuban exiles attempted to overthrow Fidel Castro’s government in 1961 as part of the failed, CIA-backed Bay of Pigs invasion. Here, he poses at the Bay of Pigs Museum on Nov. 27, 2016, in Miami. He died Monday in Miami at age 82. LEILA MACOR AFP/Getty Images