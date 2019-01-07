A woman with dementia has been missing for 3 weeks. Police are requesting your help

A North Miami-Dade woman starting to suffer from dementia has been missing for over three weeks. Miami-Dade police hope the public can help find her.
Ana Moron, 62, hasn’t been seen since around 10:45 a.m. Dec. 14 in the 500 block of Northwest 165th Street Rd. She is five-foot-eight and 170 pounds, with green eyes and white hair. Moron takes medication for her dementia
Anyone who has seen her or knows where she might be should call the Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad at 305-715-3300 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).
