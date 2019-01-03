Woman who drugged a man at gunpoint, then took $200K in jewelry arrested, cops say

A woman who laced a Miami man’s drink to steal more than $200,000 worth of his jewelry at gunpoint in September was arrested Wednesday, police say.
Yacqueline Solis, 28, was charged with armed robbery, armed burglary, providing a false identification after an arrest and using a firearm while committing a felony, records show.
Solis is one of two women accused of drugging a man whom she and a friend met at Prime 112 in Miami Beach on Sept. 14. After a night of barhopping, the man and women took an Uber to his Brickell apartment. Police say they held him at gunpoint and forced him to drink a laced shot.
When he woke up, his bracelets, watch and necklace — and $10 in cash — were gone, along with both women, according to a police report.
Investigators arrested Solis after an anonymous tip was sent to police in October. That’s when the victim identified her in a photo lineup, police said. The second woman is still at large.
On Wednesday, Solis was spotted in a stolen vehicle near Northwest 31st Avenue and 28th Street, just east of Miami International Airport. When asked for her name, Solis said it was “Mythea Menendez.” Police ultimately verified her identity with a fingerprint device.
She was booked into Miami-Dade County Jail and remains on no bond, jail records show.
