Your Costco may be relocating after 27 years. Here’s where it’s going.

The Costco in Northeast Miami-Dade will be closing and relocating starting Feb. 5, the company announced Thursday.
The North Miami store will be moving to a “bigger and better” building at 14800 Sole Mia Way — less than half a mile northeast of its original location at 14585 Biscayne Blvd., which was opened in 1992.
The new location will open its doors beginning 8 a.m. on Feb. 6.
“The company determined that the original location was too small to adequately provide all the amenities newer buildings have,” said Steve Powers, the store’s regional vice president. “The original location will close at the end of the business day on Tuesday, Feb. 5.”
The new 156,000-square-foot building is about 10 percent larger, Powers said, noting that there will be 250 more parking spaces. About 30 more employees will be hired.
The North Miami wholesale store is one of four in Miami-Dade County and one of 26 in Florida.
Last year, the Costco on Park Boulevard in Northwest Miami-Dade made a similar move. It relocated just a few blocks away at the Mall of the Americas near the Palmetto Expressway.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Comments