First 2019 baby born in South Florida comes by way of Mexico and Brazil

The first baby born in Miami-Dade County emerged five minutes into 2019 at Jackson Memorial Hospital.
Aryah Parreiras weighed in at 8 pounds, 6 ounces, and measured 20.8 inches. She was born at 12:05 a.m. Tuesday, according to a Jackson spokesperson.
“We are very happy. It couldn’t be better. The people here are so lovely. And it happened at the right time,’’ said the proud father, Gabriel Parreiras, 41. Mom, Gabriela Herrera, 25, said she felt fine Tuesday afternoon.
Parreiras said he’d been counting down to the new year, while urging Herrera to push.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
The two said they work for Royal Caribbean. She is from Mexico and he’s from Sao Paulo, Brazil.
They live in Miami. “We really love the city,’’ Parreiras said.
A little later in the morning, Jessica Miguel gave birth to her son, Jacob Miguel, at 1:13 a.m. at Baptist Hospital in Kendall. He weighed 8 pounds and 4 ounces, measuring 21 inches.
He is the first child of Jessica, 30, and Guillermo Miguel, 32.
Meanwhile, Fort Lauderdale resident Jennifer Zuluaga gave birth at Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale to the county’s first 2019 baby.
Matthew Torres, who was born at 1:56 a.m. Tuesday, weighed in at 8 pounds, 2 ounces, measuring 20 inches. He was the first baby of Zuluaga, 30.
She and her husband, Yamil Torres, own a business in Broward County selling hurricane garage doors.
Comments