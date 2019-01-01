First 2019 baby born in South Florida comes by way of Mexico and Brazil

Aryah Parreiras is Miami-Dade County’s first baby of 2019. She was born at 12:05 a.m. Tuesday at Holtz Children’s Hospital at Jackson Memorial Hospital. She weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces, and measured 20.8 inches. Her parents are Gabriela Herrera, 25, who is from Mexico, and Gabriel Parreiras, 41, from Brazil. They met at Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines, where they work. PEDRO PORTAL pportal@miamiherald.com