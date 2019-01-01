Miami-Dade County

First 2019 baby born in South Florida comes by way of Mexico and Brazil

By Joan Chrissos

January 01, 2019 03:36 PM

Aryah Parreiras is Miami-Dade County’s first baby of 2019. She was born at 12:05 a.m. Tuesday at Holtz Children’s Hospital at Jackson Memorial Hospital. She weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces, and measured 20.8 inches. Her parents are Gabriela Herrera, 25, who is from Mexico, and Gabriel Parreiras, 41, from Brazil. They met at Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines, where they work. PEDRO PORTAL pportal@miamiherald.com
Aryah Parreiras is Miami-Dade County’s first baby of 2019. She was born at 12:05 a.m. Tuesday at Holtz Children’s Hospital at Jackson Memorial Hospital. She weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces, and measured 20.8 inches. Her parents are Gabriela Herrera, 25, who is from Mexico, and Gabriel Parreiras, 41, from Brazil. They met at Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines, where they work. PEDRO PORTAL pportal@miamiherald.com

The first baby born in Miami-Dade County emerged five minutes into 2019 at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Aryah Parreiras weighed in at 8 pounds, 6 ounces, and measured 20.8 inches. She was born at 12:05 a.m. Tuesday, according to a Jackson spokesperson.

“We are very happy. It couldn’t be better. The people here are so lovely. And it happened at the right time,’’ said the proud father, Gabriel Parreiras, 41. Mom, Gabriela Herrera, 25, said she felt fine Tuesday afternoon.

Parreiras said he’d been counting down to the new year, while urging Herrera to push.

Gabriela Herrera and Gabriel Parreiras hold their daughter Aryah Parreiras, Miami-Dade County’s first baby of the new year. She was born at Holtz Children’s Hospital at Jackson Memorial Hospital at 12:05 a.m. Jan. 1, 2019, weighing 8 pounds, 6 ounces, and measuring 20.8 inches. They work at Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines, where they met.
PEDRO PORTAL pportal@miamiherald.com

The two said they work for Royal Caribbean. She is from Mexico and he’s from Sao Paulo, Brazil.

They live in Miami. “We really love the city,’’ Parreiras said.

A little later in the morning, Jessica Miguel gave birth to her son, Jacob Miguel, at 1:13 a.m. at Baptist Hospital in Kendall. He weighed 8 pounds and 4 ounces, measuring 21 inches.

He is the first child of Jessica, 30, and Guillermo Miguel, 32.

Jessica and Guillermo Miguel hold their son Jacob Miguel, the first baby born in 2019 at Baptist Hospital. He was born at 1:13 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2019, and weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces and was 21 inches in length.
PEDRO PORTAL pportal@miamiherald.com

Meanwhile, Fort Lauderdale resident Jennifer Zuluaga gave birth at Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale to the county’s first 2019 baby. 

Matthew Torres, who was born at 1:56 a.m. Tuesday, weighed in at 8 pounds, 2 ounces, measuring 20 inches. He was the first baby of Zuluaga, 30.

She and her husband, Yamil Torres, own a business in Broward County selling hurricane garage doors.

Broward County's first baby born at 1:56am, 2019, Matthew Torres to mother Jennifer Zuluaga.

