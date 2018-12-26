Miami-Dade County

Hit-and-run driver puts pedestrian in hospital, police say

December 26, 2018 08:21 AM

A hit-and-run driver hit a pedestrian on Northwest Seventh Avenue early Wednesday, Miami police say.

She was taken to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

The crash occurred at Northwest Seventh Avenue and 28th Street. The investigation shut down Northwest Seventh Avenue from 20th to 29th streets.

This breaking news story will be updated when more is available.



