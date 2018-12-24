Small plane with 4 aboard lands upside down on Haulover Beach

A single-engine propeller plane landed upside down on Haulover Beach on Monday afternoon, one wing in the water and one wing in the sand.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said four people got out of the plane with the help of lifeguards. Rescue workers determined they all had injuries, and none were taken to the hospital after the 1:40 p.m. crash.
The aircraft registry part of the Federal Aviation Administration’s site was down Monday afternoon. But Flightaware.com’s information about the plane from the FAA’s registry said the craft was a 180-horsepower 1978 Cessna, weighing less than 12,500 pounds and owned by Air Con of Fort Lauderdale. Its last flight certificate was issued Feb. 26.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Comments