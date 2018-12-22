Prison inmate stabs fellow inmate, sending him to trauma center, officials say

A prison inmate was assaulted by another prison inmate in South Miami-Dade Saturday, sending him to a nearby trauma center, state officials said.
Prison sources confirmed he was stabbed.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, an adult male was taken to Jackson South’s trauma center with traumatic injuries from Dade Correctional Institution, 19000 SW 377th St, near Florida City and Homestead.
The incident happened around 3:30 p.m.
According to Michelle Glady, spokeswoman for the Florida Department of Corrections, an inmate assaulted another inmate. It’s unclear if there was a weapon involved.
“There are no more details available at this time,” Glady said. The inmates were not identified.
Comments