Miami-Dade County

A shooting occurred, a bridge collapsed. These are the top videos of the year

By Marta Oliver Craviotto

December 21, 2018 08:00 AM

Top Miami Herald videos of 2018

The top Miami Herald videos of 2018 include the FIU bridge collapse, the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High shooting, the sex abuse case of Jeffrey Epstein or the Taco Bell incident in Hialeah. Did you watch them all?
By
Up Next
The top Miami Herald videos of 2018 include the FIU bridge collapse, the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High shooting, the sex abuse case of Jeffrey Epstein or the Taco Bell incident in Hialeah. Did you watch them all?
By

Seventeen people were killed in the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. A pedestrian bridge under construction collapsed, killing six people. A Miami Herald investigation found that Jeffrey Epstein, a multimillionaire sex offender from Florida, avoided a lifetime sentence for underage human and sex trafficking and abuse.

In all this tragedy, video was always present. Watch some of the top Miami Herald video stories of 2018.

  Comments  