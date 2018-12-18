Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg back in Miami, where she went to high school

Facebook executive Sheryl Sandberg is scheduled to return to Miami, where she attended high school, for a community conference Tuesday that comes amid a rocky time for the social-media giant and its celebrity second-in-command.
Sandberg graduated from North Miami Beach Senior High in 1987, and now serves as the top deputy under Facebook chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg. She was already one of the leading female corporate executives in America when her 2013 book “Lean In” made her what Vox called “an icon of female empowerment.”
Read about Sheryl Sandberg’s Miami roots in this 2012 Miami Herald story.
Facebook is having what has been called a “disastrous year” with its stock price down 35 percent from mid-year highs and the company facing outrage for opposition research on George Soros and other critics in an operation linked to Sandberg.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Sandberg’s Miami visit coincides with a Facebook Community Boost event at the Knight Center in downtown Miami. The event is aimed at helping businesses use Facebook to reach customers.
A source familiar with the matter said Sandberg is also visiting her parents, who still live in the area.
Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez is scheduled to greet Sandberg at 11 a..m at the Knight Center, before he speaks at the Community Boost event. This is their first meeting, his office said.
Comments