Three years ago, DJ Khaled got lost in the ocean. This time he helped rescue a friend

DJ Khaled made headlines three years ago after getting lost on a personal watercraft at night in Miami. That dark night, Khaled went live on Snapchat, encouraging the world to never give up amid tough circumstances, using his nighttime trek as an example.
Now he’s at it again, this time during the day.
The music producer and famed Snapchatter took to social media Thursday after his co-producer, Ayo Juan, fell off a watercraft at the northern end of Biscayne Bay. He was uninjured.
By the time Khaled went to get help, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue was already on the scene, with helicopters swirling above the water, along with marine law enforcement officials swimming to his friend. Media crews showcased the incident live on their newscasts.
“Ayo Listen! Juan fell off the jet ski; broke the jet ski! A great officer came and helped,” Khaled said his Snapchat post. “I swear, I leave Juan here for five minutes, just five minutes, and he got every police officer out here. ... This is a movie.”
In the video, a police officer is seen riding on the back of Khaled’s watercraft. He whispers to him to “pull up to the dock” after having asked him for a ride to his fallen friend.
At the end, Ayo made it to the dock.
