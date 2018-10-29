Miami-Dade approved the 836 extension. Now environmental groups ask court to block it

A southbound view of Southwest 157th Avenue running next to the Bird Basin Park. The Miami-Dade Expressway Authority has proposed extending the Dolphin Expressway south through the basin farther west. State water managers and environmental regulators raised concerns that the highway will cross wetlands intended for Everglades restoration. Miami-Dade commissioners approved the project, but environmental groups are taking legal action to block it. Pedro Portal pportal@miamiherald.com