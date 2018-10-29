Man found shot to death outside Miami strip club

A man was found shot to death outside a Miami strip club early Monday, police said.
The man, who has not been identified, was found with several gunshot wounds near Northeast 78th Street and Biscayne Boulevard after Miami police Shotspotter technology received multiple alerts as well as a 911 call around 1:30 a.m, said Miami police spokesman Michael Vega.
Miami Fire Rescue responded and the man was pronounced dead.
Two police crime-scene trucks were parked along the northern side of the Gold Rush club before 5 a.m.
Police are still searching for suspects.
