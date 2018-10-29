El Nuevo Herald archives
El Nuevo Herald archives

Miami-Dade County

Man found shot to death outside Miami strip club

By Monique O. Madan

mmadan@miamiherald.com

October 29, 2018 08:04 AM

A man was found shot to death outside a Miami strip club early Monday, police said.

The man, who has not been identified, was found with several gunshot wounds near Northeast 78th Street and Biscayne Boulevard after Miami police Shotspotter technology received multiple alerts as well as a 911 call around 1:30 a.m, said Miami police spokesman Michael Vega.

Miami Fire Rescue responded and the man was pronounced dead.

Two police crime-scene trucks were parked along the northern side of the Gold Rush club before 5 a.m.

Police are still searching for suspects.

  Comments  