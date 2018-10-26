Those affected by Hurricane Michael need help. Here’s how you you can contribute.

Miami-Dade County is conducting a collection drive of basic necessities for victims of Hurricane Michael in Florida’s Panhandle. The deadly storm claimed dozens of lives.
Items that can be donated include baby formula, diapers, powdered milk, canned food, water, juice boxes, crackers, cereal bars and pet food. Cleaning supplies, toilet paper, paper towels, first aid kits, flashlights, batteries, insect repellents and hygiene products also are in need.
The donations can be dropped off at various collection sites over the weekend and up to 7 p.m. on Monday.
▪ Miami-Dade County Warehouse: 8008 NW 14th St.
▪ All city of Miami and Miami-Dade Fire Stations
▪ Miami-Dade Main Library: 101 West Flagler St.
▪ District 6 office: 1000 SW 57th Avenue, Suite 201.
▪ Doral Morgan Levy Park: 5300 NW 102nd Ave.
▪ Doral Legacy Park: 11400 NW 82nd St.
▪ Village of Virginia Gardens: 6498 NW 38 Terrace.
▪ Hialeah Goodlet Park: 4200 West Eighth Ave
▪ Westland Gardens Park: 13501 NW 107th Ave.
▪ Town of Medley: 7777 NW 72nd Ave
▪ Miami Springs Community Center: 1401 Westward Drive.
