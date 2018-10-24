Traffic alert: Overnight construction on SR 836 will cause closures

Late-night commuters beware.
Construction work by the Miami-Dade Expressway Authority will lead to nightly closures on SR 836 Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
A several mile stretch of the eastbound lanes of SR 836 will be shut down late Wednesday night into Thursday morning as workers remove overhead signs.
The closure will be for all lanes and exits from Northwest 87th Avenue to Northwest 57th Avenue from 11 p.m. Wednesday until 5 a.m. Thursday.
Then, from 11 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday, all eastbound and westbound lanes of SR 836 will be closed, along with and exit and entrance ramps, from Northwest 87th Avenue to Northwest 57th Avenue as workers continue signage work.
Bridge demolition will cause a closure on westbound lanes and ramps on SR 836 from Northwest 37th Avenue to LeJeune Road/Northwest 42nd Avenue from 11 p.m. to 8 a.m. Friday and Saturday nights.
The work could change, if the weather is bad.
