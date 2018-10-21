Fire blazes at Santa’s Enchanted Forest, video shows

Flames and billowing smoke coming from Santa’s Enchanted Forest in Southwest Miami-Dade could be seen Sunday from the Palmetto Expressway.
Video taken at about 7:30 p.m. shows a decent-sized fire between the park’s trees and distinctive holiday lights.
The holiday theme park with rides, displays and shows at Tropical Park, 7900 SW 40th St., is set to open Nov. 1.
Helen Avendano, a spokeswoman for Miami-Dade Fire Department said a call came in at about 7:30 p.m. reporting trees and bushes were on fire at the amusement park. It appeared that the fire had been started by a power line, she said.
The fire was out by about 8 p.m., Avendano said.
No injuries were reported and the extent of the damage was not immediately known.
Comments