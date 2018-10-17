Recycling plant fire closes a road and part of Metrorail near Miami airport

Smoke from a two-alarm fire at a scrap metal recycling plant near Miami International Airport has altered Wednesday morning travel in the area.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue began fighting the fire at Ferrous Processing and Trading Co., 3700 NW North River Dr., just after midnight and were still dealing with it at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. A Miami-Dade fire chief on the scene told Herald news partner CBS4 that crews expect to be at the scene throughout the morning and into the afternoon.
Heavy smoke in the area between Allapattah and the airport means residents should keep windows shut and stay inside, especially those with respiratory problems.
Metrorail passengers are being told to transfer to bus shuttles at the Earlington Heights station.
North River Drive is shut down from 29th Avenue to Okeechobee Road, affecting traffic going into and out of Hialeah.
