Recently released felon charged in drive-by shooting of FIU football players

A felon on probation admitted to being the driver in September’s drive-by shooting of FIU football players Anthony Jones and Mershawn Miller, police say.

Lorenzo Shine, released from prison June 16, now faces two counts of attempted first-degree murder as well as being a felon in possession of a firearm after his Monday arrest. Because he was on a five-year post-prison probation on armed robbery and burglary charges, Shine also is charged with violation of probation.

Opa-locka police say Shine told them that on Sept. 6, he drove his girlfriend’s car to the 2400 block of Northwest 140th Street, where Jones and Miller were shot in front of a home. The investigation continues for the passenger/gunman.

Miller was released from the hospital in 24 hours after being shot in an arm.

After being shot in the back and face, Jones had a more perilous hospital stay, but he was released in two weeks.

Though Opa-locka police say Shine owned his role as driver during a recorded interview on Sept. 28, police chief James Dobson said he’s refused to answer questions since his arrest. They still don’t know a motive behind the shooting.

“That’s why it’s still an active investigation,” Dobson said.