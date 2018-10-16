Jayme Closs, missing Wisconsin 13-year-old.
Missing Amber Alert girl might have been seen in Miami, cops say

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

October 16, 2018 07:09 AM

A girl resembling a missing 13-year-old from Wisconsin was believed to be seen at a Miami gas station with two men, police say.

Miami officers say a girl fitting the description of five-foot, 100-pound Jayme Closs was seen between 2 and 3 p.m. Monday at the Sunflex gas station, on the corner of Northwest 27th Avneue and 11th Street.

The witness said the girl was in a black Ford Explorer with two well-dressed bearded men, each five-foot-seven to five-foot-nine and 200 to 250 pounds.

The Explorer’s license plate, I60WER, might have been out of Wisconsin.

An Amber Alert was issued for Jayme after Barron County sheriff’s deputies answering a 911 call in Monday’s first hour found her parents shot to death and Jayme missing.

Anyone with information on her wherabouts should call 1-855-744-3879.



