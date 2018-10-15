A woman crossing a busy street was struck by a hit-and-run truck, cops say

A woman trying to cross a busy Northwest Miami-Dade street where there wasn’t a crosswalk was struck by a red Toyota Tundra, police said Monday night.
The driver of the 1999 truck then took off without helping the injured woman, according to police.
Surveillance video shows the truck swerving after hitting the 54-year-old woman and then speeding off.
The hit-and-run crash happened just after 7 p.m. Monday as she attempted to cross Northwest 32nd Avenue from east to west in the 4700 block.
Police say the pickup was heading north on Northwest 32nd Avenue. There was damage to the passenger side of the vehicle, including the mirror.
The unidentified woman was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital. Her condition was not immediately known.
Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).
