He pulled a knife on officers, cops say. He was dead two hours later

A confrontation between a knife-wielding man and police ended in his death Sunday morning, Miami officers say.
Miami police spokeswoman Kenia Fallat said that around 4:40 a.m., officers crossed paths with a man whose behavior gave them the impression he was on drugs. Also, he was in the middle of Northeast 79th Street.
“The subject became combative and produced a knife” Fallat said by email. “The officers were forced to deploy their Electronic Control Devices.”
The man was taken to North Shore Hospital, where he died about an hour later.
As of early afternoon, Northeast 79th Street remained closed from Biscayne Boulevard west to to Northeast Fourth Court.
