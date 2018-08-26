Nobody has seen this 2-year-old girl in 4 days. Police want your help

The last time anyone saw 2-year-old Isabella Alada was at the Milagro Coral Gables apartment building.
But that was Wednesday, and Miami police want the public’s help finding her.
When seen Wednesday at Milagro, which is actually just inside Miami city limits at 2263 SW 37th Ave., Isabella was in a blue dress with a yellow hair bow. She is believed to be with her mother, Russell Alada, who was last seen wearing gray shorts and a pink shirt.
Anybody who might have any idea where either Isabella or her mother is should call Miami police’s missing person’s detail at 305-603-6300.
