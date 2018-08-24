Naked man on bicycle stuns Miami commuters in I-95 traffic

Wearing nothing but a string for underwear, pink socks and sneakers, a nearly naked man on a bicycle zigzagged through the lanes of I-95 Thursday evening.
The man’s attire — or lack of attire — stunned commuters on the busy highway just north of downtown Miami.
People on social media documented the show.
The Florida Highway Patrol, which says riding a non-motorized vehicle on a highway is illegal, confirmed that the department got calls about the naked man. By the time officers got to that stretch of highway, though, the bicyclist was nowhere to be found.
Comments