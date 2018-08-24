Police involved in standoff outside home in Southwest Miami-Dade

Miami-Dade police and the special response team are outside a home in Southwest Miami-Dade.
It is unclear at this point whether residents are being held hostage or if a resident is holding others in house hostage.
At one point, police outside a house near the corner of Southwest 240th Street and 113th Passage communicated through a megaphone, “Anybody living or inside the residence at 23985, if you can hear me, all I need you to do is turn some lights on and off anywhere in your house so my team can see that you’re OK.”
Another police plea asked whoever was inside to let a 13-year-old girl leave the house.
Miami Herald news partner CBS4 reports that the police have referred to someone inside as “judge.”
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
