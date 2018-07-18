Searchers recover the fourth victim from midair collision over the Everglades

The rescue mission ended Wednesday morning as a fourth victim was pulled from the watery Everglades, a day after the midair collision of two small aircraft. Searchers, though, continued to scour the razor-like sawgrass and pluck through the muck in hopes of finding clues to help explain what caused the deadly accident.

“Now comes the official FAA [Federal Aviation Administration] and NTSB [National Transportation Safety Board] investigation, as to why the crash occurred and how it happened,” said Miami-Dade Detective and spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta. “We’re done.”

Late Wednesday morning Miami-Dade rescuers pulled the body of Carlos Alfredo Zanetti Scarpati, 22, from the Everglades. Also killed in the crash were Jorge Sanchez, 22, Ralph Knight, 72, and Nisha Sejwal, 19. Their bodies were recovered on Tuesday, not long after a Piper PA-34 and a Cessna 172 collided about nine miles west of Miami Executive Airport.

Scarpati’s body was found just before 10 a.m., near a plane flown by Sanchez, according to Zabaleta. He said Knight, a subcontracted inspector for the FAA, and Sejwal were flying together in the other plane. Sejwal, Zabaleta said, was doing a routine flight check in order to maintain her certification.

The county police spokesman said the swampy, mushy Everglades made the search for the victims difficult. One of the planes, Zabaleta said, broke into several pieces.





“So, we’re going to have to search for parts to be able to piece the puzzle together,” he said. Zabaleta said victim advocates are already working to comfort grieving family members.

Both planes, according to Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez, belonged to Dean International Flight School based out of the airport at 12800 SW 145th Ave. FAA records show there have been 26 accidents or incidents involving aircraft from the same flight school since 2007.

The midair crash shut down Tamiami Trail for most of the day Tuesday as law enforcement from Miami-Dade police, fire rescue, Miccosukee police, the Florida Highway Patrol and National Park Rangers raced to the scene. Nearby airboat operators who operate along the trail also scurried into the Everglades to help in the search.





From a staged area a few miles from the crash site, Zabaleta said Tuesday that homicide detectives had determined that the two planes were likely training. The federal NTSB and FAA are investigating.





A family member of Knight, the 72-year-old killed in the crash, said he was an experienced pilot who taught his two sons how to fly.





“They all grew up around flying,” said Knight’s daughter-in-law Diedre Knight, who was on her way to the airport Wednesday morning to pick up her husband. “He [Ralph] was a private pilot” who often flew to the Bahamas.

Daniel Miralles, an angler who frequently spends afternoons fishing in canals near the airport, said he looked up in time to see the planes collide and record video of falling debris on his cellphone.

“I heard a weird sound. It sounded like a plane, but it it sounded too close. It sounded like an 18-wheeler going 100 mph down the street,” said Miralles.

Mayor Gimenez calling Miami-Dade aviation chief Lester Sola after learning of what he called a possible mid-air collision involving two small Dean flying school's aircraft. Said there are three confirmed fatalities.

The planes came down in a remote area reachable only by airboat. Dozens of emergency vehicles assisting in the rescue efforts gathered at Coopertown Airboat, 227th Avenue and Southwest Eighth Street about a dozen miles northwest of Executive Airport.

“Our crews were actually out here this morning training for incidents just as this,” said Miami-Dade Fire Marine Chief Andy Alvarez on Tuesday.

Alvarez said when crews arrived they boarded their fire rescue airboats and others from private companies willing to help and searched for debris. About a half mile in they found a downed plane. They tagged the debris and marked the GPS location, Alvarez said.

“About that point and time, we started receiving phone calls of a possible second aircraft and a possible explosion in the air, which led us to believe there was a midair collision,“ Alvarez said. Crews, with the help from air rescue, then found the second debris site about 400 yards away.

Rescuers continued to search the two wreckage sites late into the afternoon. The hum of airboats could be heard throughout the evening behind a thick brush between the wreckage site and Southwest Eighth Street, the main drag through the Everglades.

Just before 6 p.m., rescue crews hauled in industrial lighting. The area is void of buildings and streetlights and goes pitch black at night.

With little information available Tuesday afternoon, friends and family of pilots at Dean International waited anxiously for information at Executive Airport. Michael Coppo stood outside the flight school awaiting information about Sanchez, an old friend he met in Miami Dade College’s aviation program.

Coppo said Sanchez was on a “cross-country trip,” meaning he was traveling 50 nautical miles to another airport with a student and then returning. Coppo said Sanchez left at 9 a.m. and should have been back by 1 p.m., around the time of the crash.

Coppo used to fly from Dean, but stopped about a year ago. He estimated that he and Sanchez flew 100 hours together before Coppo left the flight school.

Sanchez’s black Ford Mustang, with an “I’d Rather Be Flying” license plate frame, sat in the parking lot outside the school.

His older brother, Julio Sanchez, said Jorge was about four or five months short of reaching the required 1,500 hours flying time a pilot must have by federal law before applying to a regional airline.

“In his mind, he was a pilot the minute he was born,” Sanchez said of his brother.

The younger Sanchez began his aviation training in high school and then at George T. Baker Aviation Technical College, before going on to receive his private, commercial and instructor’s pilot licenses at Miami Dade College, his brother said. Julio Sanchez, who is also a pilot, said he’ll continue training in honor of his brother.

“He was on his way to accumulating all the hours toward his goal. It was his and my dream, the road map we were both taking,” said Julio, 28. “I was following in his footsteps. And I’ll continue in his honor.”

Another victim, Sejwal, enrolled in Dean International in September 2017, according to her Facebook page.

Her love of flying is evident from her Facebook posts, which include hashtags #aviationforlife and #pilotlife.