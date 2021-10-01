Miami Herald Logo
Florida Keys

Multiple people injured in five-car crash on Overseas Highway in Florida Keys

Traffic alternates lanes on U.S. 1 near Long Key State Park Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, following a multiple-vehicle crash.
Traffic alternates lanes on U.S. 1 near Long Key State Park Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, following a multiple-vehicle crash. FDOT

Several people were seriously injured in a multiple vehicle crash on U.S. 1 in the Florida Keys Friday afternoon.

The wreck, which involved five vehicles, happened shortly after 2 p.m. near Long Key State Park near mile marker 67 on the highway, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said around 2:30 p.m. that three medical helicopters were preparing to land on the Channel 5 Bridge to take the injured to Miami-Dade County hospitals.

Police also warned drivers that there are likely to be heavy delays along U.S. 1 Friday afternoon as emergency workers and police treat patients and clear the crash scene.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

This story was originally published October 1, 2021 2:45 PM.

David Goodhue
David Goodhue covers the Florida Keys and South Florida for FLKeysNews.com and the Miami Herald. Before joining the Herald, he covered Congress, the Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Energy in Washington, D.C. He is a graduate of the University of Delaware.
