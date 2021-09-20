A woman was assaulted twice, including behind famous Key West marker, prosecutor says

Key West police are investigating a sexual battery that took place in the 1300 block of Duval Street on Sept. 10, 2021, according to a report that was heavily redacted. File photo

A woman was sexually assaulted in two separate attacks earlier this month in downtown Key West, with one attack behind the Southernmost Point marker, a prosecutor said.

Police have arrested two men in connection with the assaults, which happened Sept. 10.

Kerry Calvin Gasag, 37, was arrested on Sept. 11 and faces charges of sexual assault, false imprisonment and destroying evidence.

Jorge Calderon Nunez, 30, was arrested on Sept. 17 on charges of sexual assault and burglary.

It was unclear whether either man had a lawyer.

Both remained at the county jail on Stock Island on Monday afternoon. Calderon Nunez is being held on two bonds that total $225,000 and Gasag’s bond is $175,000.

Key West police aren’t releasing much information but a Monroe County State Attorney’s office prosecutor said the woman was assaulted by the men separately in two locations on Sept. 10.

She was assaulted in both the 300 block of Fleming Street and at the Southernmost Point marker, which is at the corner of Whitehead and South streets, according to Val Winter, Monroe County’s chief assistant state attorney.

Winter said he did not know of any connections between the two men.

Documents in the two cases on Monday were sealed on the Monroe County Clerk of the Circuit Court’s records website. An incident report released by a police spokeswoman was heavily redacted. It classifies the crime as a sexual battery. Even the victim’s date of birth was scrubbed from the report.

“It’s an open investigation,” said police spokeswoman Alyson Crean.

The only part of the narrative left after the redaction is one sentence that said at 1:54 a.m. Sept. 10, Key West Officer Jessie Torrecillas “responded to the area of Duval Street and United Street reference a suspicious incident.”

The burglary charge Calderon Nunez faces is for an incident reported on May 10 on Southard Street. A woman told police she awoke at 3:40 a.m. to find a man sitting on the floor squeezing her calf, according to an arrest warrant. She identified the man as Calderon Nunez, who denied the allegation.

At the time of the burglary report, the police officer who investigated the case didn’t find probable cause to arrest Calderon Nunez, whose last known address was in Key West. Police said they were waiting on the results of DNA samples taken from the woman’s apartment and from Calderon Nunez to come back from a state lab before considering an arrest.

But after learning he was a suspect in a “forcible sexual battery” in the 300 block of Fleming Street on Sept. 10, a Key West detective decided to charge him with the burglary, according to the arrest warrant.

“Due to Nunez’ escalating behavior and the fact probable cause exists to charge him, waiting for the results of the DNA analysis for this case will result in a danger to the community,” Detective Marcus del Valle wrote.