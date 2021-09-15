An illicit Snapchat video was shared by Keys students. It led to the arrest of 3 teens

Three Florida Keys teens were arrested after police discovered a video that shows two of them committing sex acts on a 12-year-old girl. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Three Florida Keys teenage boys were arrested after a video showing two of them engaging in sexual acts with a 12-year-old girl was shared by students, police said.

A 16-year-old from Big Pine Key faces a charge of lewd and lascivious battery. He admitted having sex with the girl while another teen recorded it on a cell phone, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

The Miami Herald/FLKeysNews.com is not naming the teens, who were identified by the sheriff’s office in a press release.

The teen who police said taped the acts is a 16-year-old from Big Pine Key. He was arrested on charges of lewd and lascivious battery, obscene communication by transmitting child pornography and cruelty toward a child by promoting a performance that included a sexual act by a child.

The teen said he didn’t make the video or witness the sex acts but he knew there was a video going around school, the arrest affidavit states. However, detectives said they found nine incriminating videos saved in his Snapchat account.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A third boy, a 14-year-old from Key West, is accused of sharing the video and faces a charge of cruelty toward a child by promoting a performance that included a sexual act by a child.

The case began in April after school officials learned the video, which was made with the Snapchat app, was being shared by students and contacted the sheriff’s office.

“Detectives completed a search warrant from Snapchat to search [one teen’s phone],” said sheriff’s office spokesman Adam Linhardt. “They found the video of [a teen] having sex with the girl using that Snapchat history.”