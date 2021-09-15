Miami Herald Logo
Florida Keys

An illicit Snapchat video was shared by Keys students. It led to the arrest of 3 teens

Three Florida Keys teens were arrested after police discovered a video that shows two of them committing sex acts on a 12-year-old girl.
Three Florida Keys teens were arrested after police discovered a video that shows two of them committing sex acts on a 12-year-old girl.

Three Florida Keys teenage boys were arrested after a video showing two of them engaging in sexual acts with a 12-year-old girl was shared by students, police said.

A 16-year-old from Big Pine Key faces a charge of lewd and lascivious battery. He admitted having sex with the girl while another teen recorded it on a cell phone, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

The Miami Herald/FLKeysNews.com is not naming the teens, who were identified by the sheriff’s office in a press release.

The teen who police said taped the acts is a 16-year-old from Big Pine Key. He was arrested on charges of lewd and lascivious battery, obscene communication by transmitting child pornography and cruelty toward a child by promoting a performance that included a sexual act by a child.

The teen said he didn’t make the video or witness the sex acts but he knew there was a video going around school, the arrest affidavit states. However, detectives said they found nine incriminating videos saved in his Snapchat account.

A third boy, a 14-year-old from Key West, is accused of sharing the video and faces a charge of cruelty toward a child by promoting a performance that included a sexual act by a child.

The case began in April after school officials learned the video, which was made with the Snapchat app, was being shared by students and contacted the sheriff’s office.

“Detectives completed a search warrant from Snapchat to search [one teen’s phone],” said sheriff’s office spokesman Adam Linhardt. “They found the video of [a teen] having sex with the girl using that Snapchat history.”

