Florida Keys

A man died after diving near a wreck off Key West, police said

A man died Tuesday after scuba diving near a wreck off the Florida Keys, police said.

The man, who was not identified, was reported missing at about 4 p.m. while diving near Joe’s Tug, a wreck that sits seven miles southeast of Key West, said Adam Linhardt, spokesman for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

About one hour later, the diver was found on top of the water, Linhardt said.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers began CPR and took him to the Stock Island Yacht Club and Marina where paramedics were waiting.

“The diver was pronounced dead shortly thereafter,” Linhardt said.

The man had been diving with two other people off a private 45-foot catamaran called the Free Bird. The two other divers surfaced but could not find him.

Joe’s Tug is a sunken 75-foot, steel-hulled shrimp boat in 65 feet of water. The sheriff’s office dive team assisted FWC in the search.

This story will be updated.

Gwen Filosa
