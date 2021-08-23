On a trip through the Florida Keys? Here’s where you can find COVID tests and vaccines

Are you headed to the Florida Keys before summer runs out?

If you’re on a getaway and suddenly feel like you’re coming down with something beyond a hangover, what are your options? You don’t have to turn around and go home to the mainland. The Keys may feel like another world to visitors, but Monroe County is the real world when it comes to places offering COVID-19 tests.

With the recent rise of positive COVID cases in the Keys, the Florida Department of Health in Monroe County urges anyone who feels ill or starts to have symptoms of the coronavirus or a cold to stay inside and get tested for COVID-19 before venturing out.

People should assume that minor symptoms — cough, sore throat, headache, runny nose, fatigue or diarrhea — could be COVID-19 until they have a negative test result to prove otherwise, said Dr. Mark Whiteside, medical director of the health department in Monroe County.

You can also get vaccinated at several pop-up events through the Keys if you are eligible in Florida. Full-time and seasonal residents may get their COVID-19 vaccines in Florida, along with people who are working in the state.

Where can I get a COVID test in the Keys?

There are several options throughout the island chain. Costs vary, along with office hours and the types of tests offered.

Lower Keys:

▪ Key West Urgent Care

305-295-7550

1501 Government Rd., Key West

Open weekdays 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PCR testing available.

▪ Rural Health Network of Monroe County

305-517-6613

3706 N Roosevelt Blvd., Key West

Open weekdays 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PCR testing available. Results take three to five business days.

Rapid testing is available for $90 for all. Results come back within 15 minutes.

▪ Advanced Urgent Care of the Florida Keys

305-294-0011.

1980 N. Roosevelt Blvd., Key West.

Open daily 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

urgentcarefloridakeys.com

PCR tests are available. Results take two to three days. Rapid tests are also available. Results take two to six business days.

You will be billed through your insurance and you’ll need a doctor’s note from the facility to have the test administered. “Your insurance will pay for the visit, for us to run the test, and to send the results,” according to the website. For uninsured patients: The government will pay for your visit to AUC and pay for the laboratory to run the test and send us the results. Advanced Urgent Care bills the government through a special website that handles the claims.”

The government program is subject to change.

▪ Marquesa Medical

305-504-5611.

Mobile service

Serving Key West to Mile Marker 25.

Hours: Tuesday though Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. After-hours on Monday. Extended hours and holidays may be available for an additional fee.

marquesamedical.com

PCR testing available. Results take one to two days. A practitioner will come to you — your hotel, resort, Airbnb, boat or home — for a $125 fee plus testing costs, which vary.

▪ My Wellness Express

305-901-2243

3428 N. Roosevelt Blvd., Key West

Open Monday, Tuesday and Thursday 9 a.m to 4 p.m., Wednesday by appointment, and Friday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Rapid testing is available for $100 and results take 15 minutes. PCR tests are available. Results take 24 to 48 hours. PCR tests are covered by insurance “Under the Cares act anyone can be tested at any time with no copay or deductible,” their website states.

▪ CVS Pharmacy

305-295-2858

5610 Overseas Highway, Stock Island

▪ Walgreens

30351 Overseas Highway

Big Pine Key

Pharmacy hours: Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The two Walgreens locations in Key West do not offer drive-through testing because neither has a drive-through, a manager said.

Middle Keys:

▪ Walgreens

5271 Overseas Highway, Marathon

305-359-3634

10870 Overseas Highway, Marathon

305-743-6929

▪ Community Health of South Florida, Inc

305- 252-4820

Email: KeysCovid19@chisouthfl.org.

2805 Overseas Highway, Marathon, mile marker 48.5

The drive-through is open Tuesdays and Thursdays 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Make an appointment online at www.chisouthfl.org

The Community Health of South Florida Inc. Marathon Health Center offers PCR tests. Results take 24 to 48 hours. CHI said it accepts all patients, residents and tourists.

“If you have insurance, CHI will bill your insurance, but there is no cost to you,” CHI said in a statement. “If you don’t have insurance, it is free.”

▪ Advanced Urgent Care

305-294-0011, ext. 3

13365 Overseas Highway, No. 102, Marathon

urgentcarefloridakeys.com

PCR tests are available. Results take two to three days. Rapid tests are also available. Results take two to six business days.

You will be billed through your insurance and you’ll need a doctor’s note from the facility to have the test administered. “Your insurance will pay for the visit, for us to run the test, and to send the results,” according to the website. For uninsured patients: The government will pay for your visit to AUC and pay for the laboratory to run the test and send us the results. Advanced Urgent Care bills the government through a special website that handles the claims.”

The government program is subject to change.

Upper Keys:

Advanced Urgent Care

305-294-0011, ext. 2

100460 Overseas Highway, Key Largo

urgentcarefloridakeys.com

PCR tests are available. Results take two to three days. Rapid tests are also available. Results take two to six business days.

You will be billed through your insurance and you’ll need a doctor’s note from the facility to have the test administered. “Your insurance will pay for the visit, for us to run the test, and to send the results,” according to the website. For uninsured patients: The government will pay for your visit to AUC and pay for the laboratory to run the test and send us the results. Advanced Urgent Care bills the government through a special website that handles the claims.”

The government program is subject to change

▪ CVS Pharmacy

99434 Overseas Highway, Key Largo

305-451-3261

▪ Walgreens

99501 Overseas Highway, Key Largo.





305-451-4385

Where can I get a vaccination in the Keys?

In Florida, vaccines are available to full-time and seasonal residents and people who work in the state.

▪ Vaccines are available in the Keys at Publix, Winn-Dixie, CVS and Walgreens.

▪ In the Middle Keys, Community Health of South Florida has a facility in Marathon at 2805 Overseas Highway, mile marker 48.5. Vaccines are available for people 12 and up on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. CHI takes walk-ins and offers appointments.

▪ The Florida Department of Health in Monroe County is sponsoring several vaccination events from Aug. 25 to Sept. 4. Walk-ins only. Parents or guardians must come with children ages 12 to 17.

The health department has announced these events:

Aug. 25 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Wesley House, 1304 Truman Ave., Key West. Offers Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

Aug. 25 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at SOS Food Pantry, 5640 Maloney Ave., Stock Island. Offers Pfizer.

Aug. 27 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Key West City Hall, 1300 White St, Key West. Offers Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Aug. 27 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Marathon City Hall, 9805 Overseas Highway, Marathon. Offers Pfizer.

Sept. 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Key Largo Chamber of Commerce, 106000 Overseas Highway, Key Largo. Offers Pfizer.

Sept. 4 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lower Keys Chamber of Commerce, 31020 Overseas Highway, Big Pine Key. Offers Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson.