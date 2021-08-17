Miami Herald Logo
Florida Keys

More bricks just washed up in the Keys, and they contained cocaine worth $1.3 million

The U.S. Border Patrol said someone found $1.3 million worth of cocaine along the shoreline in the Florida Keys on Aug. 15, 2021.
The U.S. Border Patrol said someone found $1.3 million worth of cocaine along the shoreline in the Florida Keys on Aug. 15, 2021. File photo

Drugs keep washing up in the Keys.

On Sunday, someone found found $1.3 million worth of cocaine, the U.S. Border Patrol said. The suspicious package came ashore in the Middle Keys city of Marathon.

The finder notified local authorities, said Border Patrol spokesman Adam Hoffner. The package contained 25 bricks of cocaine, weighing 65 pounds.

People reporting finding drugs on or near the water has become a trend in the Keys.

On Aug. 5, someone turned in 2.4 pounds of cocaine worth $55,000 found on the shore at Fort Zachary Taylor Historic State Park in Key West. Another “concerned citizen” on July 20 discovered a 2.7-pound brick of cocaine on Little Torch Key in the Lower Keys, Border Patrol said. The cocaine is worth about $61,000 on the street.

Profile Image of Gwen Filosa
Gwen Filosa
Gwen Filosa covers Key West and the Lower Florida Keys for FLKeysNews.com and the Miami Herald and lives in Key West. She was part of the staff at the New Orleans Times-Picayune that in 2005 won two Pulitzer Prizes for coverage of Hurricane Katrina. She graduated from Indiana University.
