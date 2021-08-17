More bricks just washed up in the Keys, and they contained cocaine worth $1.3 million

The U.S. Border Patrol said someone found $1.3 million worth of cocaine along the shoreline in the Florida Keys on Aug. 15, 2021. File photo

Drugs keep washing up in the Keys.

On Sunday, someone found found $1.3 million worth of cocaine, the U.S. Border Patrol said. The suspicious package came ashore in the Middle Keys city of Marathon.

The finder notified local authorities, said Border Patrol spokesman Adam Hoffner. The package contained 25 bricks of cocaine, weighing 65 pounds.

People reporting finding drugs on or near the water has become a trend in the Keys.

On Aug. 5, someone turned in 2.4 pounds of cocaine worth $55,000 found on the shore at Fort Zachary Taylor Historic State Park in Key West. Another “concerned citizen” on July 20 discovered a 2.7-pound brick of cocaine on Little Torch Key in the Lower Keys, Border Patrol said. The cocaine is worth about $61,000 on the street.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.