A teen was reportedly bitten by a shark in the Keys, the sheriff’s office said

A teenager was reportedly bitten by a shark Saturday morning and airlifted out of Key Largo, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

At 7:31 a.m. Saturday, a call came into 911 that a teenager was brought ashore at the Ocean Reef Club in Key Largo and would be flown out of the Keys by a Miami-Dade rescue helicopter.

It wasn’t clear to which hospital the teen was taken, sheriff’s office spokesman Adam Linhardt said, adding that he had no additional information about the incident.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission responded to the incident. An FWC spokesman did not immediately respond to a message left Sunday.

This story will be updated.

