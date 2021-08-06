Miami Herald Logo
A $55,000 brick of cocaine washes up on the most popular beach in Key West

A brick of cocaine weighing 2.4 pounds washed up at a state park in Key West on Aug. 5, 2021, the U.S. Border Patrol said. Miami Herald File

The trend of drugs washing ashore in the Florida Keys continued this week.

This time, it’s 2.4 pounds of cocaine found Thursday at Fort Zachary Taylor State Park, the most popular beach in Key West.

Another “concerned citizen’ reported the contraband after spotting it at the state park, according to U.S. Border Patrol spokesman Adam Hoffner.

“The good Samaritan immediately notified local authorities, who turned the brick of cocaine over to U.S. Border Patrol agents,” Hoffner said in an email Friday.

Border Patrol estimates that the cocaine is worth $55,000 on the street.

Profile Image of Gwen Filosa
Gwen Filosa
Gwen Filosa covers Key West and the Lower Florida Keys for FLKeysNews.com and the Miami Herald and lives in Key West. She was part of the staff at the New Orleans Times-Picayune that in 2005 won two Pulitzer Prizes for coverage of Hurricane Katrina. She graduated from Indiana University.
