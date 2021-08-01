Miami Herald Logo
Florida Keys

Crash on U.S. 1 in the Lower Keys closes U.S. 1 for nearly two hours

Both the north and southbound lanes of U.S. 1 in the Lower Keys were blocked on Saturday night after a vehicle crash.

At 9:48 p.m., there was a full roadblock on the highway at mile marker 9 due to a crash, according to an alert from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

“It was initially reported there were multiple injuries,” said Adam Linhardt, the sheriff’s office spokesman.

Just after midnight, the sheriff’s office reported that all lanes were open at mile marker 9.

Details of the crash weren’t immediately available from police.

This story will be updated.

Gwen Filosa
Gwen Filosa covers Key West and the Lower Florida Keys for FLKeysNews.com and the Miami Herald and lives in Key West. She was part of the staff at the New Orleans Times-Picayune that in 2005 won two Pulitzer Prizes for coverage of Hurricane Katrina. She graduated from Indiana University.
