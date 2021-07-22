Miami Herald Logo
Miami com Logo
FL Keys News Logo
El Nuevo Herald Logo

Florida Keys

Dump truck driver trapped after crashing into water in the Florida Keys, police say

Monroe County Fire Rescue workers try to remove a driver trapped in a dump truck that went into the water off U.S. 1 on the morning of July 22, 2021.
Monroe County Fire Rescue workers try to remove a driver trapped in a dump truck that went into the water off U.S. 1 on the morning of July 22, 2021. Monroe County Sheriff's Office

A dump truck ran off U.S. 1 near mile marker 61.5 into the water on Thursday morning, leaving the driver trapped in the vehicle, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said.

Rescue crews were working to remove the driver.

At about 9:30 a.m. Thursday, the sheriff’s office reported a full roadblock due to the crash. Alternating lanes of traffic have since reopened. Monroe sheriff’s spokesman Adam Linhardt said Thursday afternoon he had no further information on the crash near Duck Key, where Hawks Cay Resort is located.

Linhardt said he didn’t know the cause of the crash.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

This report will be updated as more information becomes available.

Profile Image of Gwen Filosa
Gwen Filosa
Gwen Filosa covers Key West and the Lower Florida Keys for FLKeysNews.com and the Miami Herald and lives in Key West. She was part of the staff at the New Orleans Times-Picayune that in 2005 won two Pulitzer Prizes for coverage of Hurricane Katrina. She graduated from Indiana University.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service