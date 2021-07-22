Dump truck driver trapped after crashing into water in the Florida Keys, police say

Monroe County Fire Rescue workers try to remove a driver trapped in a dump truck that went into the water off U.S. 1 on the morning of July 22, 2021. Monroe County Sheriff's Office

A dump truck ran off U.S. 1 near mile marker 61.5 into the water on Thursday morning, leaving the driver trapped in the vehicle, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said.

Rescue crews were working to remove the driver.

At about 9:30 a.m. Thursday, the sheriff’s office reported a full roadblock due to the crash. Alternating lanes of traffic have since reopened. Monroe sheriff’s spokesman Adam Linhardt said Thursday afternoon he had no further information on the crash near Duck Key, where Hawks Cay Resort is located.

Linhardt said he didn’t know the cause of the crash.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

This report will be updated as more information becomes available.