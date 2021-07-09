Search continues for nine migrants who went missing at sea of the Florida Keys

A small boat crew from the Coast Guard Cutter Thetis drives Cuban migrants they rescued Tuesday, July, 6, 2021.

The U.S. Coast Guard was expected to continue searching Friday night for nine people from Cuba who disappeared at sea after their boat capsized while crossing the Florida Straits Monday night.

The Coast Guard and a merchant vessel crew on Tuesday rescued 13 others who were also on the boat. Those people said they left Cuba around 8 the night before in an attempt to migrate to the United States.

Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Estrada said Friday evening that crews would continue the search into the night, but a decision had not been made whether it would it go through the weekend.

If the people are not found, this would be the second tragic loss of life of multiple migrants since May. On May 28, 10 people were missing and are presumed dead after their vessel sank on the way to South Florida. The Coast Guard found two other bodies. Eight others survived.

In November, 17 men left by boat from Cuba to migrate to the U.S. and have not been seen or heard from again.

Migration from Cuba has ramped up significantly this year after declining steadily since the United States ended its so-called “wet-foot, dry-foot” policy in early 2017. It allowed all those who arrived on U.S. soil above the high-water mark to stay in the country and apply for permanent residency after a year.

Those stopped at sea were returned to Cuba. Since the policy ended, all those from Cuba who migrate to the United States without a visa are sent back to their homeland.