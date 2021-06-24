Key West police say they have a suspect in fatal shooting

Key West police said June 24, 2021, they are looking for this man in connection with the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man. Crime Stoppers of Miami-Dade and The Florida Keys

Key West police on Thursday confirmed they have a suspect in this week’s fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man.

Police are searching for Angel Font, 21, the department’s spokeswoman Alyson Crean said.

Jossue Emmanuel Gomez, of Key West, was found bleeding at 3. a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Amelia and Howe streets in the Bahama Village neighborhood, police said. He was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

Crime Stoppers of Miami-Dade and the Florida Keys posted Font’s photo on Twitter and Facebook Wednesday night but the posts only said Font was wanted by police without information about the case.

“Do you know where in the world is Angel Font?” the post reads, adding people can anonymously provide tips.

#FACS #FloridaCrimeStoppers

BOLO - Do you know where in the world is Angel Font? Tell us anonymously on https://t.co/eGmiLE9Gds or call 305 471-8477 - You can also call from a cell phone by dialing * * 8477 - you can talk to a call center or give us a web tip from there. pic.twitter.com/woCb9vCqhf — Crime Stoppers Miami & FL Keys (@CrimeStopper305) June 24, 2021

Police have not released details about the killing or a motive and have asked the public to provide information. about the incident.

But on Thursday, police said a local car dealership, Niles Sales and Service, has offered to match the Crime Stoppers reward of up to $5,000 for a tip leading to an arrest.

Key West police ask anyone with information about the case to call 305-809-1000 or contact Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477 or Crimestoppers305.com.

A relative of Gomez has started a GoFundMe page, which reads, “his mother is asking for help to be able to make his funeral.”

As of Thursday afternoon, the page had raised $9,352 of a $10,000 goal.

Font has a criminal record in the Keys.

In March 2019, a Key West police officer said he nearly shot Font at a condominium complex after he spotted the then-18-year-old Font walking toward him. Font raised his shirt and started to pull out a black handgun from his waistband, according to the arrest report.

Prosecutors later said Font had a BB gun and charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without the intent to kill.

“As I started to pull the trigger on my duty weapon, [Font] looked up and threw the gun to the left of his body saying it wasn’t real,” the officer wrote.

Font told police he was wearing headphones and didn’t notice the officer until he looked up.